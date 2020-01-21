Coronavirus virus can spread via human transmission

More
China’s National Health Commission has confirmed human-to-human transmission of the mysterious virus.
2:11 | 01/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus virus can spread via human transmission

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"China’s National Health Commission has confirmed human-to-human transmission of the mysterious virus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68412615","title":"Coronavirus virus can spread via human transmission","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-virus-spread-human-transmission-68412615"}