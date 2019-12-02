Transcript for Couple arrested after children found caged in Texas home

To be index ended north Texas tonight where authorities have discovered two children lofted a small three by three dog cage living in a barn. Two more children were found in filthy conditions the children are between the ages of one and five all showing signs of malnutrition deputies are resting to parents. After they heard the children in the bar.

