COVID-19 boosters 90% effective in preventing hospitalization: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released several studies on COVID-19 boosters. The U.S. is reporting an average of 745,000 new cases a day, but cases are down about 5% from last week.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live