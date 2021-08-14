Transcript for COVID-19 cases up more than 900% since mid-June

And also tonight, we're learning the Biden administration is reportedly now planning for the possibility that more Americans will need booster shots. The news comes as covid cases surge. New infections up more than 900% just since mid-june. But vaccinations are also on the rise. The white house reporting today nearly a million shots administered in one day. Most of the 83,000 now hospitalized with covid are unvaccinated. And unlike previous surges, more children are getting the virus. Here's ABC's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, with the covid-19 crisis exploding across the country, the Biden administration now getting ready to possibly give booster shots to more Americans as early as this fall. "The New York Times" reporting nursing home residents and health care workers would be first in line, followed by older people, much like the initial rollout. Dr. Anthony Fauci says they are evaluating a potential rollout on a day-by-day basis. We believe sooner or later you will need a booster for durability of protection. Reporter: The news coming hours after the CDC recommended a third dose for people with compromised immune systems. I think every shot helps. Reporter: Emily zipps has M.S. Rolling up her sleeve today. Even though I had two doses, I was considering myself unvaccinated, so I figured a third shot would be at least a better chance of having a response. Reporter: A better chance as cases spike a staggering 900% since June. More than 83,000 Americans now fighting the virus in hospitals. We are beyond the breaking point. We need help as soon as possible. Reporter: And unlike previous surges, this time, more children are getting sick. At one point this week, Dallas had no icu beds left for kids. That means if your child's in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect or something and needs an icu bed, your child will wait for another child to die. Reporter: In Alabama, the virus landing seventh grader Brody Barrett in the hospital. He says he will never forget what he saw. Seeing all the kids on ventilators walking down the hallway was pretty scary. Can imagine so. Zohreen shah joins us now. And zohreen, let's focus on just the children for a moment. The numbers just staggering. 94,000 cases just last week. Reporter: Linsey, that's right. The big issue here is that kids under 12 are not cleared to get vaccinated. That's why experts are pushing anyone who can, to get the shot. Linsey? An alarming jump for sure. Zohreen, thank you.

