Transcript for COVID-19 cases resurge as colder weather moves in

The news continues and fears of a second wave of the virus growing tonight. New concern in the northeast and across this country as the CDC now forecasts up to 20,000 more Americans could die by election day. Tonight this number, more than 213,000 lives have been lost. 11 states seeing record hospitalizations, including Montana. Nine lives lost in a deadly outbreak at a California nursing home. There's new guidance coming in from the CDC now, saying people who are overweight may be at risk. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent warning about the resurgence of the coronavirus in the northeast. Dr. Deborah birx saying there are troubling signs. You can see the virus traveling up the country. The community spread is occurring with small gatherings day after day and households and families and friends. Reporter: The CDC now predicting up to 20,000 more covid deaths by election day. Today officials cracking down on hot spots around New York City, closing schools and nonessential businesses, threatening fines and even arrests for those who don't comply. In New Jersey, hospitalizations are on the rise. We are anticipating a second wave. This wave has the potential to become a surge. Reporter: Nationwide, more than 56,000 new infections on Thursday, nearly a two-month high. 11 states hitting record hospitalizations this week, including Montana. This hospital in Billings considering doubling up rooms in the icu to take in more patients. We are hitting our surge right now. Every day is a challenge. Reporter: A deadly new outbreak at a California nursing home. At least nine residents killed by covid in watsonville. Dozens more infected. Our very last resort is evacuation of the facility, actually sending these patients elsewhere. Reporter: In Wisconsin, a remarkable recovery. This 60-year-old back home after battling covid for 177 days in the hospital. Because this scary situation when you can't breathe. It's like being reborn again. Reporter: And tonight, the CDC is now expanding its warning on risk factors saying it's not just obesity but simply being overweight could put you at a severe risk. Whit, thank you. Overseas tonight on this, the world health organization reporting a record 338,000 covid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.