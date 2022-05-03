COVID-19 cases surge to highest point since mid-February

Daily COVID-19 hospital admissions are projected to rise in at least 48 states in the next four weeks. Nearly 5,300 people are expected to die in the next two weeks, officials estimate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live