Cowboys cheerleaders’ game-day pay doubled to $400

More
The Dallas NFL team settled a lawsuit with former cheerleader Erica Wilkins, who had demanded more pay for the squad.
0:15 | 09/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cowboys cheerleaders’ game-day pay doubled to $400

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The Dallas NFL team settled a lawsuit with former cheerleader Erica Wilkins, who had demanded more pay for the squad.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65524202","title":"Cowboys cheerleaders’ game-day pay doubled to $400","url":"/WNT/video/cowboys-cheerleaders-game-day-pay-doubled-400-65524202"}