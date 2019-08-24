‘This is crazy!’: Driver appears to be asleep in moving Tesla

More
A couple taped a man appearing to sleep for more than 30 seconds as his self-driving car traveled one of the busiest interstates in California.
1:10 | 08/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘This is crazy!’: Driver appears to be asleep in moving Tesla

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"A couple taped a man appearing to sleep for more than 30 seconds as his self-driving car traveled one of the busiest interstates in California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65156402","title":"‘This is crazy!’: Driver appears to be asleep in moving Tesla","url":"/WNT/video/crazy-driver-appears-asleep-moving-tesla-65156402"}