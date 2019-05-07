Crowds filter into the National Mall in anticipation for Trump's 4th of July event

More
Many Democratic presidential candidates have dismissed the president's Independence Day celebration and have questioned the reasons behind it.
2:16 | 07/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowds filter into the National Mall in anticipation for Trump's 4th of July event

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"Many Democratic presidential candidates have dismissed the president's Independence Day celebration and have questioned the reasons behind it. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64138910","title":"Crowds filter into the National Mall in anticipation for Trump's 4th of July event","url":"/WNT/video/crowds-filter-national-mall-anticipation-trumps-4th-july-64138910"}