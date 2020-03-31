Cuomo says New York toll 'beyond staggering already'

The naval hospital ship Comfort has arrived with its 1,000-bed facility to take on patients as hospitals have been pushed to the brink.
6:55 | 03/31/20

Cuomo says New York toll 'beyond staggering already'

