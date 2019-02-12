Cyber Monday deals you may want to cash in on

More
Holiday shopping season is in full swing and online sales are leading the charge as retailers continue to compete for your money.
1:27 | 12/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyber Monday deals you may want to cash in on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Holiday shopping season is in full swing and online sales are leading the charge as retailers continue to compete for your money. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67424281","title":"Cyber Monday deals you may want to cash in on","url":"/WNT/video/cyber-monday-deals-cash-67424281"}