Transcript for Cyberattack shuts down largest meat processing company

We turn next tonight to a new cyber attack. This time, affecting the U.S. Meat supply. First it was the cyber attack on the colonial pipeline affecting gas prices in the U.S. Well now tonight the newest attack targeting one of the largest meat producers in the U.S. Several plants forced to shut down tonight. The attack, it's believed, again, based in Russia. And how soon before we see prices affected at the grocery store in here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. Reporter: Tonight, American consumers facing yet another a cyber attack that could potentially impact everyday life. Jbs, the country's largest meat producer, shutting down at least four plants here in the U.S. And others in Canada and Australia, thousands of workers impacted. Jbs calling it a ransomware attack on the company's computer servers with origins in Russia. I don't think we've seen a period of this kind of sort of high intensity cyber operations from Russian soil directed against a variety of different U.S. Targets, arguably ever. Reporter: The attack comes on the heels of the colonial pipeline hack which lead the company to shut down the fuel line, causing thousands of gas stations in the southeast to close. And solar winds, which impacted scores of federal agencies and fortune 500 companies. With the president expected to meet Putin in the coming weeks, the white house acknowledging today hacking looms a major issue. The white house is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals. Reporter: It's unclear exactly how much money the hackers are requesting from jbs or whether the company will pay millions like colonial pipeline did. And Pierre Thomas with us tonight, as well. And Pierre, we saw it with the colonial pipeline, the almost immediate impact on gas prices. The question tonight, how soon before we could see this affect meat prices in the U.S.? Reporter: David, right now, between mother's day and the fourth of July is the peak time for beef consumption. And financial experts say the length of this shutdown will determine how much prices might go up and whether there are any shortages. David? Pierre Thomas live in Washington. Thank you, Pierre.

