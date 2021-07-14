Dad leaps over fence after son’s surprise military return

More
Charles Huddleston, 70, was sitting on the front porch when his son, Jarius, surprised him returning home from the Army.
1:11 | 07/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad leaps over fence after son’s surprise military return

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Charles Huddleston, 70, was sitting on the front porch when his son, Jarius, surprised him returning home from the Army.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78827908","title":"Dad leaps over fence after son’s surprise military return","url":"/WNT/video/dad-leaps-fence-sons-surprise-military-return-78827908"}