Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates

The Buffalo Bills safety is now breathing on his own and talking to family, his teammates and doctors after collapsing from cardiac arrest, the team said Friday.

January 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live