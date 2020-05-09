Transcript for Dangerous heat wave scorches the West Coast

you. Now to the dangerous heat we've in the west. Triple digit temperatures elevate the fire threat. Aerial footage shows the el Dorado burning east of San Bernardino. Residents of California being urged to conserve power. Let's go to senior meteorologist rob Marciano for more. Rob? Reporter: Linsey, records falling today across California and it will be even warmer tomorrow. Take a look at this. Most of the state of California in pink. Excessive heat warnings persist, San Francisco to Los Angeles, San Diego, bearing into parts of Vegas and Arizona as well. Temperatures tomorrow in Sacramento, 110. In downtown Los Angeles, potentially 108, before cooling off some on Monday, Tuesday. Then the winds are going to kick up. Strong offshore wins and that's going to kick up the fire danger as well. Tough weekend and beginning of the we can for much of the west. Rob Marciano, our thanks to you.

