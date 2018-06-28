Transcript for Dangerous thunderstorms from North Dakota to Florida

There is a severe storm threat at this hour and a tornado watch up right now dangerous thunderstorms from North Dakota to Florida a reported tornado spotted a young would Pennsylvania look at that. And major flooding the streets of Edgewater new Jersey's let's get right to rob Marciano live along New York a westside highway rob over to you. Good evening general and at four pockets of storms including right here in the northeast a we'll start. There still some. Rain moving through Boston will be winding down tonight but. Across the saudis really strong thunderstorms are over a 100000 people without power across Alabama another pocket of strong storms across Saint Louis area and that tornado watch up. For much of the state of North Dakota tonight the other big story is the big feat a 105 are all time record high for. Denver today. And excessive heat warnings out for Saint Louis Minneapolis outside Chicago for tomorrow with heat as it up and over 100 degrees once had in some cases not all built east for the weekend. And Marciano witness tonight thank you well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.