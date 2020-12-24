Daring rescue after massive explosion in Baltimore

Baltimore’s special operations team rescued two men who were washing windows on the 10th story. Twenty-three people were taken to the hospital after the blast, and nine are in critical condition.
12/24/20

Video Transcript
Daring rescue after massive explosion in Baltimore

