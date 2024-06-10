Day 1 of jury deliberations for Hunter Biden gun trial ends with no verdict

The jurors in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial were dismissed for the day after one hour of deliberation with no verdict reached yet. They will be back on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET to continue.

June 10, 2024

