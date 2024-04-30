DEA plans to reclassify marijuana: Sources

The Drug Enforcement Administration is planning to recommend reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, moving it from a Schedule 1 classification to a Schedule 3 drug, sources told ABC News.

April 30, 2024

