7 dead after B-17 crash at Connecticut airport

More
The NTSB is sorting through the wreckage after the fiery crash at Bradley International Airport.
2:04 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7 dead after B-17 crash at Connecticut airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"The NTSB is sorting through the wreckage after the fiery crash at Bradley International Airport.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66047382","title":"7 dead after B-17 crash at Connecticut airport ","url":"/WNT/video/dead-17-crash-connecticut-airport-66047382"}