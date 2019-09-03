Transcript for Deadly crash on an Oklahoma highway

We turn now to a heartbreaking accident in Seminole county, Oklahoma. Carrying a middle school softball team. Three people were killed, including one member of that team. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, the scorched wreckage of this deadly crash giving a glimpse into the horror that unfolded on this Oklahoma highway. One of the middle school students onboard this bus killed, six other people injured, when they were hit head on by what the school superintendent called a drunk driver. The children traveling back from a junior high school softball game Friday night when the highway patrol says this SUV crossed into oncoming traffic. The bus swerving to avoid it, but investigators say the SUV drove back into the bus's path. It is a high-impact head-on collision. There is severe damage to both vehicles. After impact, both vehicles did catch fire. Reporter: The driver of the SUV and his female passenger, killed, as well as that student. The other five girls on that bus, and their driver, rushed to a hospital. I can't imagine as a family member what they're having to go through. Reporter: The superintendent of the konawa school district, about an hour from Oklahoma City, calling it a "Tragedy which has deeply affected all of us." And that school will be closed Monday to give the community more time to grieve. And tonight, investigators say they're awaiting the toxicology report to determine whether the driver of that SUV was impaired. Tom? Marci Gonzalez, thank you.

