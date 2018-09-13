Deadly killing spree in CA

The rampage lasted nearly 40 minutes.
0:20 | 09/13/18

Transcript for Deadly killing spree in CA
Now to the deadly killing spree in Bakersfield California police say copiers is errors killed five people starting with his wife in a mad at a trucking company. He shot a witness went to a home and killed two more people carjacked a mother and child who were able to escape. He killed himself when confronted by deputy authorities say the gunman and his wife were getting to force.

