Transcript for Deadly killing spree in CA

Now to the deadly killing spree in Bakersfield California police say copiers is errors killed five people starting with his wife in a mad at a trucking company. He shot a witness went to a home and killed two more people carjacked a mother and child who were able to escape. He killed himself when confronted by deputy authorities say the gunman and his wife were getting to force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.