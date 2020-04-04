Transcript for Deadly knife attack in south France considered a terror attack

Back now with other developments here at home and around the world. The deadly knife attack in southern France is where we start, now being called an act of terror. Police say a man slashed residents as they ventured out to shop. At least two people were killed and five others injured. Officials thanking shopkeepers for stopping that attacker who's now in custody. And back here at home, the new storm threat taking aim in the west. Days of heavy rain and mountain snow expected. Several feet of spring snow possible in the high Sierras. And the powerful nor'easter. Take a look at that -- winding down along the east coast. Those massive waves slamming the Massachusetts coastline. And it's official -- kobe Bryant will be a hall of famer. His widow Vanessa telling ESPN that his selection was, quote, the peak of his NBA career. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a chopper crash in calabasas back in January.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.