Transcript for Deadly military accident at West Point

The deadly west point accident. A deadly training accident at the U.S. Military academy at west point, one cadet was killed and more than a dozen others were injured. They were traveling in troop vehicles like these when one overturned on rough terrain. Authorities are on the scene tonight, and ABC's gio Benitez leads us off from the scene in upstate tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a military investigation is underway. Officials here at west point trying to understand how a vehicle overturned, transporting cadets to their summer training site. They were headed to land navigation training when they were in the back of the truck. And that's when the vehicle had the accident. Reporter: An army soldier driving a vehicle like this one. 19 cadets in the back, all tonight, we know one of them has died. The other cadets and two soldiers had non-life threatening injuries ranging from abrasions to a broken arm. They were part of a group of 2,400 cadets taking part in required summer training, seen in this west point video from last summer. The vehicle involved in today's accident weighing five tons. Today was a tragic day for the west point community and our United States army. Reporter: The president today tweeting, "So sorry to hear about the terrible accident involving our great west point cadets. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the injured. God bless them all!" The cadet killed has not yet been identified. West point officials are notifying the family. And gio Benitez with us tonight from west point. Gio, investigators are on their way to the scene this evening, as well? Reporter: That's right, David. They are on their way right now from Alabama. They should be here soon. Officials here at west point say that this kind of accident is not common, even though they do drive through very rough terrain as part of the training. David? Gio Benitez on the west point accident back home tonight. Gio, thank you.

