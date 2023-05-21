Deadly stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador

An investigation is underway to find the cause for the surge of fans that attempted to push their way through a closed gate, triggering a stampede that left at least 12 dead.

May 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live