WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency

More
This is only the sixth time such an emergency has been declared, with past examples including the Ebola outbreak and the Zika virus.
3:47 | 01/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:47","description":"This is only the sixth time such an emergency has been declared, with past examples including the Ebola outbreak and the Zika virus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68651668","title":"WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency","url":"/WNT/video/declares-coronavirus-global-health-emergency-68651668"}