Decorated police officer accused of trying to hire a hitman

Valerie Cincinelli, an officer with the New York Police Department for 12 years, allegedly tried to have her boyfriend hire someone to kill her estranged husband, authorities said.
To be index into a decorated new York city police officer who is now accused tonight of trying to hire a hit man 34 year old Valerie since Nellie. Was recently honored for catching a bank robber now appearing in federal court today. Accused of trying to have her boyfriend hire a hit man to kill her estranged husband the FBI moving in.

