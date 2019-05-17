Transcript for Decorated police officer accused of trying to hire a hitman

To be index into a decorated new York city police officer who is now accused tonight of trying to hire a hit man 34 year old Valerie since Nellie. Was recently honored for catching a bank robber now appearing in federal court today. Accused of trying to have her boyfriend hire a hit man to kill her estranged husband the FBI moving in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.