Transcript for Delta variant pushes hospitals to the brink

The highly contagious delta Berrian is pushing hospitals to the brink. The US recording more than 140000. New infections two days in a row for the first time since January. The summer surge is overwhelming doctors and nurses tonight we're getting a dramatic looking inside an overwhelming covic award in hard hit corner of our country. Supreme Shaw's in Los Angeles tonight. Wanted to show you are perfectly that looks like. Tonight heartbreaking scenes unfolding across the country this Arkansas father fighting for his life they've paid forty year old had been. Placed on a ventilator as Colby nineteen surges nationwide. Over a 140000. New cases. Reported Friday and Saturday. The highest he's told on consecutive days seems January daily average case is 930%. From new Jude. Even if everyone got vaccinated today the search would go line as it is right now for the next four to six weeks this out particularly hard hit. Eight states with the highest he's rates all in the region. The Houston area out of hospital beds with a 600 person wait list to receive one Lyndon B Johnson hospital their housing surge tents all week. But without enough staff for patients. We have our nursing kidnapping his team didn't stretch. Thinner and thinner to take care all the publications that throughout the hospital. Days after the CDC recommended booster shots for the in you know compromised health officials said. Evaluating making boosters eligible to other vulnerable populations. Like the elderly and health care workers. They may need ultimately to get an additional shot if it turns out as the data come in. We see we do need to give an additional dose to people in nursing homes actually all people who are elderly we will be absolutely prepared. To do that very quickly. And there's a lot of concern about kids right now Lindsay a doctor at Children's Hospital New Orleans telling us 25%. Of kids there. Our testing positive. Five weeks cope it was just 1%. Lindsay serene think you.

