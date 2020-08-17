Transcript for Democrats call for resignation of postmaster general as USPS funds are slashed

Next tonight, new calls for the postmaster general to resign amid concerns over mail-in voting in the 2020 election. Critics say cost-cutting moves by trump donor Louis dejoy have put American ballots at risk. President trump defending dejoy. But do Americans have cause for concern? Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, growing outrage from Democrats calling on the postmaster general to resign. Accusing Louis dejoy, a trump ally and GOP donor, of trying to silence millions of voters. We've got to do everything we can to get rid of this new postmaster general, who's clearly a campaign contributor for trump, trying to undermine the postal service. Reporter: This, as democratic lawmakers on capitol hill now demand an urgent hearing later this month, requesting dejoy testify before congress. Under scrutiny for cutting back on costs and overtime just months before election day. Our elections are sacred. Men and women have died for them, and the right to vote. And to do this is disgraceful. Reporter: "The Washington post" reporting attorneys general from at least six states are considering legal action to protect the postal service. That could happen as soon as this week. This weekend, the president rushing to dejoy's defense. Yeah, he's a fantastic man. He wants to -- he wants to make the post office great again. Reporter: As his administration echoes unfounded claims that mail-in Ng leads to voter fraud. Universal mail-in vote is going to be catastrophic. It's going to make our country a laughingstock all over the world. Do you realize how inaccurate the voter rolls are with just people just moving around? Let alone the people that die off. It takes a long time for states to be able to put this together safely and securely. And to go and to rush this through, it's a disaster waiting to happen. Reporter: But with the white house and Democrats at odds over a coronavirus relief package, funding for the post office is on hold for now. And 46 states and Washington, D.C., have already been warned that ballots might not be delivered in time to be counted. Rachel is live with us now. We have some news in from Nancy Pelosi. She wants to call the house back into access to address the concerns? Reporter: That's right, Nancy Pelosi announcing she will call the house back into session this week to address mounting concerns with the postal service ahead of the 2020 election. In a letter, she says American democracy is under threat. Rachel, thank you. We'll have gavel to gavel coverage of the democratic

