Desperate search for suspect who escaped custody in 2 states in one week

Travis Lee Davis, who is facing charges including kidnapping and domestic assault, escaped police custody in Oklahoma after freeing himself from a Missouri jail, authorities said.
1:03 | 03/13/19

urgent manhunt for a dangerous fugitive. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate search for this man, Travis Lee Davis, who allegedly broke free from custody twice, and in two separate states, in just one week. Police in Oklahoma say Davis was handcuffed behind his back this morning, when he somehow took this police cruiser and drove it for more than a mile before crashing. This saga actually began on Monday when officials at the jail. They believe he climbed into a ceiling and got out through a maintenance hole. Investigators got close when a female driver in rural Oklahoma called 911 claiming she'd been kidnapped and forced to drive at gunpoint, when he was soon arrested but then escaped in that cruiser. Davis was being held in that Missouri jail on charges of kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child.

