Transcript for New details on President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team

right here on ABC. The other major headline, President-Elect Joe Biden already outlining his priorities. Tackling the coronavirus at the top of the list. The new task force being unveiled tomorrow. President-Elect Biden and vice President-Elect kamala Harris celebrating their victory last night. The Biden family starting the morning with a trip to church, and visiting the grave of his late son beau. President trump golfing in Virginia today, vowing to challenge the election results in court. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Speaking for the first time as President-Elect, Joe Biden telling the country he is the man for this moment. This is the time to heal in America. Reporter: Saying he will be a president for all Americans, Democrats and Republicans alike. I'll work as hard for those who didn't vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now. Reporter: The Biden team already working. Their transition website is up. And the first order of business, getting covid-19 under control.biden set to announce a new task force Monday. And sources say he is discussing using executive orders to reverse many trump policies on day one. As word of the biden/harris victory spread, supporters across the country celebrated in the streets. In front of the white house, chants of "History." Even the campaign caught off-guard by the late morning news. Biden swarmed by his grandchildren. Senator kamala Harris was out for a walk. Hugging her husband Doug. Making this call. We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next president of the United States. Reporter: Harris is now cementing her name in history as the first woman vice President-Elect. She's the first black woman, the first asian-american, who will ascend to the second highest office in the nation. While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. Reporter: The daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants dressed in suffrage white, thanking her late mother. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn'tte imagine this moment. Reporter: Biden also thinking of his family. Today visiting the cemetery where his son beau, his first wife, and daughter Naomi are buried. On election day, he wrote this message on his childhood home. "From this house to the white house, by the grace of god." Now, the scrappy kid from Scranton is set to become the 46th president, calling on the country to unite. Let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans. They are Americans. All right, Rachel joins us now from Delaware. Rachel, we just heard the President-Elect saying he will work to bring Americans together. But as this election wraps up, there are two more important elections taking shape for control of the senate. And now, all eyes are on Georgia again. Reporter: Tom, this is really a cliff-hanger. As you mentioned, all eyes will be on Georgia, two runoffs for two senateeats in January will likely decide which party keeps control of the senate. And if Republicans do hold a majority, it will pose significant challenges for Joe Biden, not only with getti through legislation, but also with his cabinet picks. Which will need to be confirmed by the senate first. Tom? Rachel, thank you. Now to president trump, remaining defiant and not

