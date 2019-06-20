New developments in attempted murder of David Ortiz

More
The Dominican Republic's attorney general stating that the baseball legend, David Ortiz, was not the target, but actually the real target was Ortiz's friend who was sitting at the same table.
2:22 | 06/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New developments in attempted murder of David Ortiz

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"The Dominican Republic's attorney general stating that the baseball legend, David Ortiz, was not the target, but actually the real target was Ortiz's friend who was sitting at the same table.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63821299","title":"New developments in attempted murder of David Ortiz","url":"/WNT/video/developments-attempted-murder-david-ortiz-63821299"}