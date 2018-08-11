New developments on the missing NC girl

The FBI has released new surveillance footage that showed a man they'd like to speak to in connection with the search for kidnapped 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar.
0:57 | 11/08/18

Transcript for New developments on the missing NC girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

