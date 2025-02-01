Crews work to remove aircraft from Potomac River 

U.S. officials say they have recovered the bodies of both pilots from the wreckage of the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the American Airlines flight. 

February 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live