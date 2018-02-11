Transcript for Disabled teen wins trip to World Series with Jackie Robinson essay

Finally tonight, the world series champs are back home in Boston. But one champ is back home in Wyoming. And he's our person of the week. This week, the red sox won the world series. We now welcome this year's essay contest winner Jesse quist, a tenth grade student from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Reporter: He was chosen from among 13,000 entries. He wrote about his hero, Jackie Robinson. Respect for him that was he was able to stomach all that he handled, everything that was thrown at him. He stomached it and just went out and played baseball. And showed the world that he deserved to be in the MLB. Reporter: Adopted from Korea by a loving family of ten. He does the chores like everyone else. My job is when I get up in the morning I just let the dog out, I feed her, I feed myself. Do the dishes every day. Reporter: He rides a bike, plays soccer, runs track, builds with legos and uses a laptop. And watch as Jesse plays in his first ever basketball game with his team. He told us about his biggest challenge. Definitely the way people react to seeing me. You don't usually see an armless kid every day. Everywhere I go I'm going to get stared at, pointed at. Reporter: Jesse wrote about it in his essay. It can be very frustrating knowing that everywhere you go there will always be someone whispering about you. There's no doubt in my mind Jackie Robinson experienced the same thing. I have become adept in the last few years to ignoring the stares, but I still know they're there. I have a huge family with seven siblings to help me along. They have my back and I have theirs. Reporter: And Jesse, the other world series champ, left us with this. You can do anything you want to do as long as you're driven to do it. So ??????????????????

