Transcript for Doctor known for treating former President George H.W. Bush killed

Aleve pm for a Better am. We'roiurnow to that developingdl of houston this hour. A moment carologist gunned down while ridingisbi he was once the doctor to former president George H.W. Bu here's eight. Reporter: Tonight a manhunt in Houston for the suspect who edominent doctoroweating preside George H.W. Bush. Drrk hausknet, a cardiologist was riding his bicycle in broad daylight near the hon medical enter where he treated patients for four decadewhen he washot.he suspect was on a bicycle as well, drove pa, rode past the doctor, turnedir two S. The doctor immedialy went down. Reporter: Hausknekt treated elder president bush for an irregular heart beat nearly two decade ago. He may not have had a problem like this just past yesty, me started re this. Reporter: In a statement president bussays, "Mark was a astic cardiologist and a good man. Ll always for S exceptiol,passionate care." Tonight, friends say he loved stayingn ape. He died while biking, O vities he enjoyed the most. David? Will Carr tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.