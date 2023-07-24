DOJ sues Texas over use of floating barrier to stop migrants

The Department of Justice sued the state of Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott over a new floating barrier of buoys in the Rio Grande River that's intended to keep migrants from crossing into the U.S.

July 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live