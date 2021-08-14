Transcript for Dr. Brownstein answers COVID-19 questions

Zohreen, thank you. With cases on the rise and 56 million children getting ready to head back to school, we know that many parents are certainly concerned about their children's safety. So, let's bring in ABC news medical contributor Dr. John Brownstein. Doctor, thank you so much for joining us tonight. Why do you feel we're seeing more children get infected? Does this variant make children sicker than the previous strains? Good evening, linsey. I'm really concerned about the exponential rise we're seeing in our kids. And while we don't think necessarily the delta variant is more severe, this much transmission happening in the community means this virus will impact our vulnerable populations, including our kids. This is why it's so important for the adults around them to get vaccinated right now. With so many children heading back to school in the coming weeks, including millions, of course, under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the shot, what's the bottom line? Is it safe for kids to return to in-person learning? It's so important for our kids to be in-person this year and we have the tools. We've developed them over the last year. We know the combination of masking, social distancing, testing and vaccinating those who are el jinl means we can create a safe learning environment for our kids. Dr. Brownstein, thank you so much for your time and insight tonight.

