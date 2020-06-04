Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton explains COVID-19 US testing efforts

Dr. Jen ashton joins us now. Here's what theoctor said. It will be a combination of the tests we do now, plus something that are tests on a drop of blood. They will tell you if you've been exposed to the virus. That's very important when you think about reopening the country and the economy. If you have had the virus, in all probably are you immune and safe from the virus. Let's hope so, Jen. But now it's a matter of how quickly they can get it up and running. Exactly, David. Still so many questions. We don't know the accuracy of the test, when the antibodies appear, how long they last, what level reflects whether someone is immune. Right now, that information is not there, and it's not in clinical use yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.