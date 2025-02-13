Dramatic images show fighter jet crashing into San Diego Bay

Surveillance footage shows the EA-18G Growler in a nose-dive before slamming into the water on Wednesday. The two pilots safely ejected and were rescued by a fishing boat.

February 13, 2025

