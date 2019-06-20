Dramatic robbery from inside a Wells Fargo: Video

More
Footage of the June robbery was released by police showing the masked suspects brandishing pistols as they demanded money.
0:14 | 06/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic robbery from inside a Wells Fargo: Video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Footage of the June robbery was released by police showing the masked suspects brandishing pistols as they demanded money.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63848713","title":"Dramatic robbery from inside a Wells Fargo: Video","url":"/WNT/video/dramatic-robbery-inside-wells-fargo-video-63848713"}