Dramatic, new video from high-rise blaze in California

More
In footage, one man was seen dangling from a ledge on the side of the building before firefighters were able to rescue him.
0:14 | 01/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic, new video from high-rise blaze in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"In footage, one man was seen dangling from a ledge on the side of the building before firefighters were able to rescue him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68679710","title":"Dramatic, new video from high-rise blaze in California","url":"/WNT/video/dramatic-video-high-rise-blaze-california-68679710"}