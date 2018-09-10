Drew Brees sets all-time passing-yardage record

The Saints quarterback became the NFL's all-time passer, surpassing Peyton Manning's previous record of 71,940 in a win Monday over Washington.
1:00 | 10/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Drew Brees sets all-time passing-yardage record
??? Liberty. Liberty. Liberty. Liberty ??? America strong. History on the football field. Saints quarterback drew Brees celebrating with his team, his family and a special message for his children. Brees. Wide open! What a way to do it! With that 62-yard touchdown pass, New Orleans saints quarterback drew Brees became the NFL's all-time passing leader. The NFL stopping the game temporarily to celebrate the moment. I love you. I love you, bro. First, a group hug from his teammates, then straight to his wife and four boys on the sidelines. Hey, boys, how about that, huh? How about that? Hey, I love you guys so much. You can accomplish anything in life if you are willing to work for it, right? I love you, boys. I love you. Drew Brees telling his children, you can accomplish anything in life if you're willing to work for it. Quite a moment. I'll see you for our hurricane coverage first thing in the morning on "Gma" and right here tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

