Can drinking too much alcohol raise the risk of cancer?

More
A new study published in "Plos Medicine" shows the risk of cancer is lowest in light drinkers, while heavy drinkers are at the greatest risk.
0:13 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Can drinking too much alcohol raise the risk of cancer?
News tonight about alcohol and cancer a new study shows that the risk of cancer it's actually lowest in light drinkers people consume between one and five drinks per week. The risk is actually lower than those who rarely or never drink at all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56015881,"title":"Can drinking too much alcohol raise the risk of cancer? ","duration":"0:13","description":"A new study published in \"Plos Medicine\" shows the risk of cancer is lowest in light drinkers, while heavy drinkers are at the greatest risk.","url":"/WNT/video/drinking-alcohol-raise-risk-cancer-56015881","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.