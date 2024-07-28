Drivers stuck after fiery crash on California highway

Northbound lanes of the I-15 freeway are reopened after a fiery crash between a truck carrying lithium batteries and a motorist.

July 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live