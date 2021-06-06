Transcript for Drought emergency grows as California reservoirs go dry

Now to the drought emergency in California and the Reza wars that are going dry. Stunning images from lake horrible California you consider scorched trees from last year's wildfires. California's 15100 brands of wars are 50% lower than where they should be at this time of year. And it's only expected to get worse here's ABC's serene shop. Folsom lake is one of California's largest reservoirs crucial to providing water to misdeeds forty plus million residents. But it's dramatically shrunk in this year people can normally launch boats off this ramp especially during this time of year as you can see from our drunk those levels are so low. Take at least a quarter of a mile to get to that water. Relentless heat and dry conditions evaporating the already below average snowpack in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains that supplies the reds of lark it is the normal high and this lake was full. How far outer I would we be right now so right now we be about seventy feet underwater 100% of Californians suffering a worsening drought posing a threat to farmers. This state hydroelectric power plants and entire communities as ballplayers season. Approaches we used to think about preparing for climate change impacts as sort of a future planning exercise. But the drought leaving officials scrambling to find solutions now upwards of 250000. People in adjacent communities. Com are identifying other sources for their drinking water this year because of an inability to drop from this reservoir. Acquiesce wineries owner Susan Tipton is one of those people looking for water alternatives. She says her harvest picking a 25%. Hit last season. It's a worrying I wonder if my granddaughter will be able to walk through this vineyard Monday and make one comment. So concerned she says she recently donated part over eighteen acres to UC Davis to study which grapes Harmer should be planting. Demands the right thing he's changing conditions. This week as he or snow pack reached 0%. At all of this lake is only gonna get lower Lindsay serene thank you.

