Transcript for Efforts continue to restore pipeline amid cyber attack

The shutdown of the major fuel pipeline in its third day. Officials announcing they're lifting certain rules for truck drivers who transport fuel in an effort to avoid supply shortages. This affects roughly 45% of the gas, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil on the east coast. The pipeline stretches 5,500 miles, from Texas to New Jersey. It delivers more than 100 million gallons a day. Here's elwyn Lopez. Reporter: Tonight, the clock is ticking to get one of the nation's largest pipelines back online to prevent gas prices from jumping. Federal agencies, including homeland security and the FBI, on alert after that ransomware attack forced colonial pipeline to shut down its 5,500-mile network, spanning all the way from Houston, Texas, to linden, New Jersey. The company proactively taking certain systems offline to contain the threat. The Biden administration working to avoid disruptions to supply. These sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent. They're here to stay. And we have to work in partnership with businesses to secure networks. Reporter: Federal officials saying the attack appears to be the work of an eastern European criminal organization. Russian intelligence has been known to cooperate with eastern European cyber criminals in the past. We have seen attacks on critical infrastructure over the past five years, but nothing of this size and scope. Reporter: Colonial pipeline bringing in the cybersecurity firm fireeye, the same firm that identified a massive software breach at solarwinds back in December. That hack impacting several U.S. Government agencies. The company now saying its primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service, and we are working diligently to minimize disruption to our customers. Elwyn, we're hearing there are concerns this hack could soon affect gas prices? Reporter: Yeah, linsey. Law enforcement sources tell us they fear gas and jet fuel prices could jump if the outage extends past Tuesday. Another concern, panic buying. Analysts worried nervous consumers could drain gas supplies, pushing prices higher. Linsey? Elwyn, thank you. And now to the crisis in India.

