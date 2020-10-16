Transcript for Elderly couple married for 60 years reunites after 200 days apart due to COVID-19

Finally tonight, our persons of the week. In these times we know so many seniors have waited to hug their grandchildren and in some cases they've waited to see each other. Reporter: Tonight, the reunion 215 days in the making. All right, you ready? Reporter: 80-year-old Joseph loreth is about to reunite with his wife, eve, after seven months apart. They have been married 60 years. Somebody's waiting! Reporter: They both live at the rosecastle at Delaney creek assisted living facility in Brandon, Florida. They were separated in March when Joseph had to undergo surgery and then rehabilitation. And because of the pandemic, they were not allowed to be in the same room until Joseph fully recovered. 215 days. Miss eve, I brought you somebody. Look, sis. Who's here? Who's here, mama? Oh, my god. Oh, look at him, dear mama. I sure missed you. Reporter: Eve standing to hug her husband. Oh, I miss you. I missed you so much. I love you. I missed you so much. Reporter: A kiss on Joseph's forehead. I missed you so much. Oh, I missed you. Oh, you're all right. I love you so much. After 60 years, I gotta do something right. Reporter: And right here, tonight -- Hi, David. Reporter: -- Joseph and eve together, holding hands. It's very nice. Very nice. Reporter: They told us they met in high school at a skating rink. She started chasing me around and she never quit. Hi, David. Reporter: And clary Abreu, the coordinator at rosecastle who brought them back together, proud to care for them, telling us about the moment. She was so excited she paced probably all night, and she sat out in the dining room waiting for him. I missed you so much. He was just so emotional. It was so beautiful to see how much he loved his wife. It is beautiful to see, Joseph and eve back together. Good night.

