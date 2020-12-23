Elderly man wrongly ordered out of his home at gunpoint by police

A video from June 2019 showed 71-year-old Jethro DeVane being forced out of his South Carolina home by police, who were reportedly searching for four kids who allegedly broke into a nearby car.
1:24 | 12/23/20

