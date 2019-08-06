Transcript for Electric scooters and the potential danger to riders and pedestrians

Back now with the growing trend of travel, and the growing danger it may bring. Electric scooters speeding down roads and sidewalks and at least 11 deaths reported since the beginning of last year. Tonight, the mayor who has had enough, and what he is demanding. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, leaders in yet another American city threatening to ban electric scooters, concerned about the danger to riders and pedestrians. They're everywhere, they block sidewalks. Reporter: The mayor of Nashville says there are now 4,000 scooters in his city, saying he wants them off the streets if the seven scooter companies operating there don't address safety concerns. I'd love to see them fit into Nashville, but the way it is operating in Nashville right now, we just have too much risk associated with it. Reporter: This video showing the risks riders are taking. This man in Nashville on a scooter with a child on his back. And just last month a 26-year-old man died there, hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. Brady Gaulke's family starting a petition to outlaw them so he, quote, "Is the last victim" of what they call, "An epidemic." Across the country the "Associated press" reports there have been at least 11 electric scooter deaths since the beginning of last year, and consumer reports estimates more than 1,500 scooter-related accidents from just 47 cities since late 2017. Just more than a week ago this 18-year-old thrown from a motorized scooter after hitting a pothole. Tonight she is hospitalized with a brain injury. Several scooter companies are now updating the designs to make them safer and they continue encouraging riders to wear helmets, though the laws requiring them vary from city to city. Tom? So many not wearing helmets. All right, Marci. Thank you.

